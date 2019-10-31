Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable Thursday

Barton is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Pelicans due to left toe inflammation, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Barton's absence would impact the Nuggets significantly, as he's averaging 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a combined 2.3 steals/blocks in 29.5 minutes this season. We should learn more about his condition as game time approaches. If Barton is ruled out, Jerami Grant, Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig could see expanded roles.