Barton (neck) is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Barton hit the ground hard in the third quarter and has now been diagnosed with a strained neck which is great news as many believed he suffered a head injury at the time. If Barton is unable to return to the game Thursday, it seems he would have a solid chance at playing Saturday against the Lakers.