Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable Tuesday

Barton (toe) was a limited participant at practice Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's contest versus Miami, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Barton has been nursing left toe inflammation over the past week and has missed the last two games as a result. It appears as though the forward is progressing well over the past few days but will likely be a game-time call for Tuesday's slate against the Heat. If the Nuggets elect to sidelined Barton for at least one more contest however, Torrey Craig will presumably garner yet another start in his place.