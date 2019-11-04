Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable Tuesday
Barton (toe) was a limited participant at practice Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's contest versus Miami, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Barton has been nursing left toe inflammation over the past week and has missed the last two games as a result. It appears as though the forward is progressing well over the past few days but will likely be a game-time call for Tuesday's slate against the Heat. If the Nuggets elect to sidelined Barton for at least one more contest however, Torrey Craig will presumably garner yet another start in his place.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...