Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable with toe issue

Barton (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Orlando, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Left toe inflammation kept Barton out of Thursday's game and could cost him a second straight contest. Torrey Craig started in his absence Thursday and would likely be in line to start again should Barton miss Saturday's game.

