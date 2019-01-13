Nuggets' Will Barton: Quiet in return Saturday

Barton had six points (2-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 16 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 loss to Phoenix.

Barton made his return Saturday after missing basically the entire season thus far due to a groin injury. He played 16 minutes off the bench which was likely by design. He will continue to ramp up his playing time over the next couple of weeks meaning it will be a while before he is putting up standard league value. If for some reason he is available in your league, he certainly won't be for long, so go ahead and grab him.