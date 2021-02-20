Barton scored seven points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Barton returned from a three-game absence due to personal reasons and immediately returned to his typical role and also started. However, he showed some rust and struggled to finish from the paint to post his lowest point total since Jan. 25. Barton has gotten off to a slow start overall this season, though was showing signs of improvement in the five contests prior to his absence by averaging 14.0 ponts, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds.