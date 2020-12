Barton (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's preseason game against Portland, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old sat out the preseason opener over the weekend due to the knee issue, but he was a full participant at practice the past couple days and is now clear of the injury report. Barton could be eased into game action Wednesday, but he should be ready to go for the season opener versus the Kings on Dec. 23.