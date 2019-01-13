Nuggets' Will Barton: Ready to go Saturday

Barton (groin) will be available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

Barton was officially a game-time decision though coach Michael Malone indicated earlier Saturday he was likely to play. The 27-year-old should serve in a reserve role in his first action since the second game of the season, though Trey Lyles (wrist) and Gary Harris (hamstring) being ruled out could impact his role.

