Nuggets' Will Barton: Ready to go Saturday
Barton (groin) will be available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.
Barton was officially a game-time decision though coach Michael Malone indicated earlier Saturday he was likely to play. The 27-year-old should serve in a reserve role in his first action since the second game of the season, though Trey Lyles (wrist) and Gary Harris (hamstring) being ruled out could impact his role.
