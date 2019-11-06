Nuggets' Will Barton: Records double-double in return

Barton had 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Barton returned from a toe injury and recorded his second double-double of the season, showing no signs that the injury that forced him to miss two games was impacting his game. The Memphis product will now have a few more days to rest up before he'll next take the court Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.