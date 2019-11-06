Nuggets' Will Barton: Records double-double in return
Barton had 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.
Barton returned from a toe injury and recorded his second double-double of the season, showing no signs that the injury that forced him to miss two games was impacting his game. The Memphis product will now have a few more days to rest up before he'll next take the court Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...