Nuggets' Will Barton: Records sixth double-double of season

Barton provided 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 128-104 win over the Lakers.

It's been a resurgent year for the 28-year-old veteran. He's currently on pace to beat his career averages in points, rebounds and assists, with 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 26 games.