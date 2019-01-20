Nuggets' Will Barton: Remains on minutes restriction

Barton is still on an "18-20ish" minute restriction for Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

Barton has played three games since his return from an extended absence as a result of a groin injury. Still, it seems coach Michael Malone and the medical staff wants to bring Barton along slowly. That's a liberty the Nuggets can take, as Denver is 30-14 heading into Saturday's action.