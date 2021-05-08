site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nuggets-will-barton-remains-out-saturday-362663 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Nuggets' Will Barton: Remains out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Barton will miss a ninth straight game due to a right hamstring strain. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Hornets.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
RotoWire Staff
• 4 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read