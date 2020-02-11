Nuggets' Will Barton: Remains out
Barton (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Lakers.
Both Barton and Michael Porter Jr. will remain out as the Nuggets head into the All-Star break. For Barton, it will be his fourth consecutive absence.
