Nuggets' Will Barton: Returning to bench
Barton will play a reserve role in Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Barton got the start over Kenneth Faried in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Rockets. However, Faried will return to the starting lineup Friday in order to matchup with the Grizzlies' big frontcourt. Barton still figures to play heavy minutes off the bench.
