Nuggets' Will Barton: Returns to starting lineup
Barton will draw the start at small forward for Friday's game against the Lakers, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Barton will replace Wilson Chandler (hip) in the starting unit. He has averaged 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 32.9 minutes as a starter this season, which are almost identical to his averages as a reserve.
