Barton had 10 points (4-8 FG 2-5 3Pt) and three assists in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the Suns.

Making his return to action after missing a string of 20 straight games with a hamstring injury, Barton came off the bench and was one of four Nuggets players to score in double figures. Coach Michael Malone said pregame that Barton would see "very limited" action, but the veteran ended up playing 16 minutes in his first game since April 23. While Barton could require another game or two to work his way back into form, his presence could help the Nuggets climb back into the series after falling behind 0-2 in a pair of blowouts.