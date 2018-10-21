Nuggets' Will Barton: Ruled out for Sunday

Barton (hip) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Warriors, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Barton was wheeled off the court in a stretcher after suffering a hip injury in Saturday's game against the Suns, so it's not too surprising that he isn't playing. The severity of the injury hasn't been announced at this time, so he should be considered questionable moving forward, with his next chance to play coming on Tuesday against the Kings. Torrey Craig entered for Barton when he was forced to exit Saturday's game, and he should continue to see an increased role with Barton out.