Nuggets' Will Barton: Ruled out Saturday
Barton (toe) has been officially ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Barton will sit for the second straight game. Torrey Craig is expected to start at small forward, with Michael Porter Jr. set for an increased role off the bench.
