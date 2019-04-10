Nuggets' Will Barton: Scoreless in loss

Barton (finger) contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 118-108 loss to the Jazz.

Listed as probable heading into the contest, Barton ultimately suited up but delivered another stinker of an outing. He's been held under 25 minutes each of the past four games and has averaged 6.0 points on 32.1 percent shooting from the field in those contests. He can probably be left on the waiver wire heading into the Nuggets' regular-season finale Wednesday against the Timberwolves.