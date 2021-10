Barton recorded 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three steals, an assist and two blocked shots across 31 minutes in Saturday's 93-91 win over the Timberwolves.

Saturday marked Barton's worst game of the season. Despite turning in a full complement of minutes, he struggled with his shot and turned the ball over four times. Before this rocky performance, Barton averaged 16.4 points, 4-9 rebounds and 4.2 assists over five games.