Barton had 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists, a rebound and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Rockets.

Barton was one of six Denver players that scored in double digits, but he was far from efficient -- he needed 10 shots to reach his total. The former Memphis standout has failed to reach the 15-point mark in five of his last six contests while shooting just 35.6 percent from the field in that span.