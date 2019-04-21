Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 12 points in 16 minutes
Barton tallied 12 points (3-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 win over the Spurs.
Barton came off the bench and saw limited action while Torrey Craig drained a career-high five treys in 37 minutes as the starting small forward. Barton has seen a drop in minutes in all four games during this playoff series (from 32 to 26 to 20 to 15). However, he amassed more points in this one than he did in the last two tilts combined while draining more threes than he had in the first three put together. Moreover, Barton may end up spending more time with the ball in his hands as one of the key cogs for the second unit than he did as the fourth of fifth option in the starting five.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: To come off bench Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Double-doubles in disappointing loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scoreless in loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Probable Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Solid complementary production•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Delivers dud in blowout loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...