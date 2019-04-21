Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 12 points in 16 minutes

Barton tallied 12 points (3-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 win over the Spurs.

Barton came off the bench and saw limited action while Torrey Craig drained a career-high five treys in 37 minutes as the starting small forward. Barton has seen a drop in minutes in all four games during this playoff series (from 32 to 26 to 20 to 15). However, he amassed more points in this one than he did in the last two tilts combined while draining more threes than he had in the first three put together. Moreover, Barton may end up spending more time with the ball in his hands as one of the key cogs for the second unit than he did as the fourth of fifth option in the starting five.