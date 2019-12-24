Play

Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 13 points in win

Barton finished with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 34 minutes of a 113-111 win against the Suns on Monday.

Barton continued his resurgent season with another solid effort across the board, and recording five assists for the second consecutive game. Barton will face the Pelicans on Wednesday.

