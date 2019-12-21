Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 13 points
Barton had 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3PT), four rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss at Denver.
Barton scored in double digits for the fifth time in Denver's last six games, and he is shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from deep over that span. He has been consistent of late, and he will aim to extend that decent streak Sunday on the road against the Lakers.
