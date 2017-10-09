Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 16 off bench Sunday
Barton scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding three assists, three steals, two blocks and a rebound in 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's preseason loss to the Spurs.
The Nuggets' top shooter off the bench appeared to be in midseason form as he lit it up from beyond the arc. Barton has posted strong numbers the last two years in his current role, but his minutes and touches could see a bump with Danilo Gallinari now a member of the Clippers.
