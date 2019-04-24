Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 17 points in Game 5 win
Barton contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 Game 5 win over the Spurs.
Barton enjoyed by far his most efficient showing in this series offensively while earning his highest minute total since Game 1. He seems comfortable coming off the bench while former reserve Torrey Craig has performed admirably as the starter across these last two games. Expect Barton to stay aggressive as the team tries to close out the series during Thursday's Game 6.
