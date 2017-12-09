Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 19 points
Barton scored 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with six rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks in 43 minutes during Friday's 103-89 win against Orlando.
As a part-time starter, Barton is averaging 19.5 points in six starts this season. The Denver guard scored 19 points in a season-high 43 minutes on Friday. In his last five games, two of which were starts, he is averaging 18.3 points. Barton's team-leading 15.9 points per game is also a career-best pace for the guard.
