Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 20 points in Monday's win
Barton contributed 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 95-92 win over the Grizzlies.
Barton has scored at least 20 points in two of the last four games and reached double figures in four straight. In both of the contests in which Barton has earned at least 30 minutes this month he has poured in 20-plus points. Given how consistently Nikola Jokic spreads the ball around, Barton is likely to continue hoisting double-digit shot attempts and should be scooped up immediately across most formats if he's somehow still sitting on waiver wires.
