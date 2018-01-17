Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 22 in Tuesday's start

Barton scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 105-102 win over the Mavericks.

He led the Nuggets in court time on the night, and as a result topped 20 points for the first time since Dec. 27. The Nuggets fell apart defensively in the fourth quarter and nearly let the Mavs steal the game, so coach Michael Malone may not be done tinkering with his lineup, but if Barton does stick in the starting five it should lead to more consistent production for the 27-year-old.