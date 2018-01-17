Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 22 in Tuesday's start
Barton scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 105-102 win over the Mavericks.
He led the Nuggets in court time on the night, and as a result topped 20 points for the first time since Dec. 27. The Nuggets fell apart defensively in the fourth quarter and nearly let the Mavs steal the game, so coach Michael Malone may not be done tinkering with his lineup, but if Barton does stick in the starting five it should lead to more consistent production for the 27-year-old.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.