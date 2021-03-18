Barton recorded 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in a 129-104 victory over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Barton was able to score at least 20 points for the fourth consecutive game while also adding a handful of rebounds and assists. After making five shots from distance in each of his first three games since the All-Star break, the forward was much more effective on two-point attempts Wednesday, making six-of-seven shots from inside the arc. On the season, Barton is averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.