Barton scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added four assists, two steals and one rebound in the Nuggets' 125-112 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Barton recorded a new season-high point total against the Bucks on Monday. The guard came into the game really struggling to get shots to fall, having shot just 7-20 from the field and 2-9 from three over his last two games. The veteran continues to be a volume shooter that will contribute a handful of assists and rebounds each game with the occasional big scoring night like Monday.