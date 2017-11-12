Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 26 points in victory

Barton totaled 26 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 victory over Orlando.

Barton was given the starting nod with Gary Harris missing due to shoulder soreness. He took full advantage against a lackluster Orlando defense, scoring a season-high 26 points while pulling down a season-high nine rebounds. He has been ver y consistent over his last four games, with nice scoring numbers as well as good efficiency and some defensive stats thrown-in. Wilson Chandler has basically fallen off the face of the earth, leaving Barton to pick up any scoring slack.