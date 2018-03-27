Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores game-high 25 points in Monday's loss

Barton contributed 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, and one rebound in 36 minutes during Monday's 123-104 loss to the 76ers.

Barton got off to a scalding start, and while he eventually cooled off, he finished with a game-high 25 points on just 15 field-goal attempts. Barton has now scored at least 22 points in three of the last four games, drained five threes in consecutive contests, and continues to be among the most well-rounded wings in the league.