Barton scored 14 points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) with five assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 106-96 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Barton had another solid two-way performance despite not being terribly efficient with his shot. It was the forward's second consecutive game with multiple steals, and he has also taken advantage of an increased role as a distributor with Jamal Murray (knee) missing the last two games. Barton has nine total assists the past two contests.