Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores season-high 20 points
Barton had 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block during Friday's 100-97 win against the Sixers.
After missing two games last week, Barton has returned on a strong note -- he is shooting 59 percent from the field and 75 percent from three-point range in those two contests. While those figures are unsustainable going forward, it's worth noting Barton has looked quite comfortable as a starter, scoring in double figures in five of his six appearances so far.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.