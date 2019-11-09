Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores season-high 20 points

Barton had 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block during Friday's 100-97 win against the Sixers.

After missing two games last week, Barton has returned on a strong note -- he is shooting 59 percent from the field and 75 percent from three-point range in those two contests. While those figures are unsustainable going forward, it's worth noting Barton has looked quite comfortable as a starter, scoring in double figures in five of his six appearances so far.