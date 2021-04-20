Barton notched 28 points (8-19 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block across 44 minutes in Monday's double overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Barton was one of the heroes for the Nuggets on Monday, as he hit a clutch three-pointer at the end of the first overtime period to extend the game even further. The 28 points represent a season-high mark for the Memphis product, who ended a streak of four games with 13 or fewer points in style. He's always shown the ability to be a capable scorer, and while his role as a starter boosts his upside, Barton's value will always be capped until he can find more consistency in his game on a game-to-game basis.