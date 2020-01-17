Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores season-high 31 points

Barton had 31 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 43 minutes during Thursday's 134-131 win at Golden State.

Barton needed a game like this to gain some of his confidence back -- since missing the game at Dallas on Jan. 8, Barton was shooting just 34.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from deep prior to this contests although this impressive effort against the Warriors should boost him up moving forward. Barton, who has topped the 15-point plateau thrice during his last five outings, will try to build on this performance ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Pacers.