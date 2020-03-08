Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores team-high 22 points

Barton amassed 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Barton was one of only a couple of bright spots for the Nuggets who fell to the lowly Cavaliers. Barton has put up double-digit scoring in five consecutive games; however, he has managed only one steal and zero blocks during that time. A number of the Nuggets primary scoring options have been struggling of late and so Barton is going to have a license to hoist the ball making him a solid enough 12-team option.