Nuggets' Will Barton: Season-high 22 points
Barton posted 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 116-104 win against the Suns.
Barton is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, most notably posting personal-best marks in shooting (45.4 percent on field-goal attempts, 45.6 percent on three-point tries). After an inconsistent 2018-19 season, the 28-year-old has been very dependable this year, reaching double digits in scoring in all but two games.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...