Nuggets' Will Barton: Season-high 22 points

Barton posted 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 116-104 win against the Suns.

Barton is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, most notably posting personal-best marks in shooting (45.4 percent on field-goal attempts, 45.6 percent on three-point tries). After an inconsistent 2018-19 season, the 28-year-old has been very dependable this year, reaching double digits in scoring in all but two games.