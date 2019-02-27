Nuggets' Will Barton: Season-high 23 points Tuesday

Barton totaled 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-112 victory over the Thunder.

Barton bounced back after scoring just three points against the Clippers on Sunday, ending with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Barton has been a bit of a letdown since returning from injury, although, the fact he was being drafted so high was somewhat unwarranted. He has the ability to contribute in multiple categories but offers little defense and struggles with his shooting quite regularly.