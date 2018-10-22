Nuggets' Will Barton: Seeking second opinion

Barton (groin) will seek additional opinions on his MRI following a groin injury Saturday against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Nuggets haven't released many details regarding the injury, calling it only a "right hip and core strain" but declining to provide a timetable. Barton will seek "second and third opinions," per coach Mike Malone, but the expectation at this point is the versatile wing could end up missing multiple weeks. So long as he remains out, Torrey Craig, Juancho Hernangomez and Trey Lyles could each see more opportunities.