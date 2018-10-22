Nuggets' Will Barton: Set to miss 5-to-6 weeks following surgery
Barton (groin) is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss 5-to-6 weeks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Barton suffered the injury against the Suns over the weekend, and the issue was deemed serious enough to require surgery following an MRI and multiple opinions. While this is an unfortunate blow for Barton and the Nuggets, his absence apparently would have been longer if he hurt the labrum in his hip (as some speculated). Should his original recovery timetable hold true, Barton could be ready to return around the beginning of December. In the meantime, look for Torrey Craig, Juancho Hernangomez and Trey Lyles to see increased opportunities.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...