Nuggets' Will Barton: Set to miss 5-to-6 weeks following surgery

Barton (groin) is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss 5-to-6 weeks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Barton suffered the injury against the Suns over the weekend, and the issue was deemed serious enough to require surgery following an MRI and multiple opinions. While this is an unfortunate blow for Barton and the Nuggets, his absence apparently would have been longer if he hurt the labrum in his hip (as some speculated). Should his original recovery timetable hold true, Barton could be ready to return around the beginning of December. In the meantime, look for Torrey Craig, Juancho Hernangomez and Trey Lyles to see increased opportunities.