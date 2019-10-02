Nuggets' Will Barton: Sidelined with minor injury

Coach Michael Malone said Barton (undisclosed) has been limited during the first two days of camp due to a minor injury, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

According to Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com, Barton has been withheld from contact drills so far in camp as he nurses an undisclosed injury that's reportedly unrelated to the hip/groin injury that plagued him for a chunk of last season. Torrey Craig and Juancho Hernangomez are both getting reps at small forward in Barton's absence.