Barton will not play in Saturday's scrimmage against the Pelicans due to a knee issue, Rachel Nichols of ESPN reports.
Barton was held out of Friday's practice for an undisclosed reason and it now appears the issue was with his knee. Denver is holding out several key players from Saturday's scrimmage, so it appears they are likely just erring on the side of caution. Still, his status should be monitored heading into Saturday's bubble opener against the Heat.
