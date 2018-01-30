Nuggets' Will Barton: Solid all-around line in defeat

Barton generated 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 44 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Celtics.

The six-year veteran's scoring total was second only to Nikola Jokic on the first unit and served as his third straight double-digit point total. Barton had a chance to help the Nuggets steal a win at the buzzer, but his seventh three-point attempt of the night came up short. Despite the disappointing conclusion, the sharpshooter's scoring haul was his best over the last six games. It appears that head coach Michael Malone is satisfied with deploying Barton on the first unit for the time being, but he typically sees a solid allotment playing time irrespective of where he slots on the depth chart.