Nuggets' Will Barton: Solid all-around line in defeat
Barton generated 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 44 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Celtics.
The six-year veteran's scoring total was second only to Nikola Jokic on the first unit and served as his third straight double-digit point total. Barton had a chance to help the Nuggets steal a win at the buzzer, but his seventh three-point attempt of the night came up short. Despite the disappointing conclusion, the sharpshooter's scoring haul was his best over the last six games. It appears that head coach Michael Malone is satisfied with deploying Barton on the first unit for the time being, but he typically sees a solid allotment playing time irrespective of where he slots on the depth chart.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Pours in 11 points in Saturday's win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Makes up for scoring struggles with free throws•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Will start Monday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Back to bench•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Solid in Wednesday spot start•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Starting second straight game Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...