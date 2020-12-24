Barton scored 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in 33 minutes of Wednesday's 124-122 loss to Sacramento.

Barton tied for the team-high with two steals, posting over 33 minutes despite coming off the bench, three more than starter Michael Porter. The forward's upside is limited in the sixth man role, but he could dominate with the second unit and prove a solid peripheral option in fantasy going forward as long as his minutes total remains high.