Nuggets' Will Barton: Solid complementary production
Barton poured in 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and added two assists and one rebound across 23 minutes in the Nuggets' 113-85 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.
Barton upped his efficiency Wednesday, posting his second-highest shooting percentage (44.4) over the last six games. The veteran wing has struggled with consistency all season, leading to his lowest scoring average (12.0 points) and shooting percentage (40.8) since the 2014-15 campaign. Notably, Barton has also seen a dip in usage compared to his career-best 2017-18 season, as he's averaging 11.1 shot attempts per game at present compared to a career-high 12.7 a year ago.
