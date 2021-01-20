Barton provided 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and a steal during Denver's 119-101 Tuesday night win over the Thunder.

Bouncing back nicely from his two-point performance (1-of-6 FG) on Sunday versus Utah, Barton hit his first three shots from beyond the arc and was the only Nugget besides Jokic with double-digit scoring in the first half. Barton was a nonfactor in the second half, but that can likely be attributed to the lopsided nature of the game.