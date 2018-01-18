Nuggets' Will Barton: Solid in Wednesday spot start
Barton supplied 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the Clippers.
Barton drew the start at point guard with Jamal Murray (concussion) sidelined, and he did a largely solid job in the latter's absence. However, he also committed a back-breaking turnover, as he had the ball stolen by the Clippers' Sindarius Thornwell with under two seconds remaining and the Nuggets trailing by a 106-104 score. Barton has posted double-digit scoring in nine of the last 11 contests and is averaging a solid 13.6 points across 30.8 minutes in nine January games. Barton could be in line for another start if Murray is forced to sit out Friday's matchup against the Suns.
