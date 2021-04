Barton recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 3=6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steel across 35 minutes in Thursday's 101-94 win over the Clippers.

Barton continued to contribute as a member of Denver's starting five after an abysmal string of games. Coming into Thursday's contest, he had only converted six shots over his past four games, so it was a nice bounce-back for the eight-year veteran.